McDonald's Is Selling Double Cheeseburgers for 50 Cents — Here's How to Snag the Deal

During this season of giving, McDonald's is gifting customers with daily discounts — and the latest offer is double the fun.

As part of McDonald's SZN of Sharing promotion, fans of the Golden Arches can snag a double cheeseburger for just 50 cents on Thursday and Friday.

Only available for purchase through the app, the double cheeseburger deal isn't the only offer to come from McDonald's this month. With different promotions swapping out every few days, the chain is giving out free or discounted menu items until Christmas.

McDonald's kicked off the deals this week with BOGO Big Macs from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7. This weekend's deal is also enticing: a 4 for $4 offering with the choice of a McDouble or a McChicken, 4-piece McNuggets, a medium drink and small fries.

Next week, McDonald's is offering another tasty pick-me-up: BOGO crispy chicken sandwiches from Dec. 12 through Dec. 14.

Courtesy of McDonalds

Last year, the burger chain had a similar holiday offer, but with a special celebrity and unofficial queen of Christmas: Mariah Carey.

The McDonald's Mariah Menu highlighted the Grammy-winning singer's favorite menu items at a discounted price. The fast food giant even released a commercial in honor of the month-long deal, which blended McDonald's and Mariah's worlds to the sound of holiday anthem, "All I Want for Christmas is You."