McDonald's is Selling Crispy Chicken Sandwich Hoodies for $5

The limited-edition hoodies come with a never-before-heard Tay Keith song, as well as the new Crispy Chicken Sandwich

McDonald's is building up the hype for their new chicken sandwich.

On Tuesday, the fast-food chain announced that they would give select fans "an early taste" of their new chicken sandwich with the purchase of a "limited-edition capsule" for just $5.

"We know fans can't wait for our new Crispy Chicken Sandwich to hit restaurants, so we're celebrating them and this moment with a drop like no other," said VP of U.S. Communications, David Tovar, in a statement. "We're excited to give fans early access to this sandwich and exclusive swag they can't get anywhere else to memorialize this great addition to our menu."

Along with the new sandwich, fans will receive a hoodie and a never-before-heard Tay Keith track on 7" vinyl.

The hoodie features a waveform design of Keith's original track running up one sleeve and a black-and-white print of the new sandwich on the back.

The exclusive drop will take place on Thursday, Feb. 18 at noon ET on the special website: CHKNDrop.com.

"Those lucky enough to secure one can get their early taste of the Crispy Chicken Sandwich at their local participating McDonald's starting Feb. 23," a press release reads. "Don't wait, because once they're gone, they're gone."

While the initial drop may go quick, McDonald's will be officially releasing their Crispy Chicken Sandwich just one day later, on Feb. 24 via carry-out, drive-thru, the McDonald's app or McDelivery.