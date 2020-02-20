Image zoom McDonald's

First there was Gwyneth Paltrow’s, uh, floral candle — and now this.

McDonald’s announced a collection of new Quarter Pounder scented candles being released this week — because who wouldn’t want their home to smell like beef?

Each of the six votives in the set are inspired by one aspect of the sandwich: bun, ketchup, pickle, cheese, onion, and beef. They recommend burning them all at the same time for “maximum deliciousness.”

The bizarre aromas were created in honor of the iconic fresh beef burger’s nearly 50-year run on the menu. The fast-food chain wanted to give customers a chance to show their devotion by launching the Quarter Pounder fan club, complete with a line McDonald’s merchandise.

Enthusiasts can find the limited-edition swag in the chain’s online shop, Golden Arches Unlimited. Other than the candles, products range from Couples Quarter Pounder Mittens to “Quarter Pounder with Love” Lockets, fan club pins and stickers.

McDonald’s posted about the highly anticipated collection on Instagram in early February, shocking fans with a flurry of images of the new merch. One photo shows the love locket with a photo of the beloved burger inside, while another features a yearly calendar with 12 different high-quality photos of the Quarter Pounder chillin’ out, maxin’, relaxin’ all cool.

There’s even a series of pictures showcasing high-heeled shoes with printed designs of pickles, sesame seeds, and more ingredients found in the menu item. While the shoes aren’t included on the official list in the press release, we’re hoping they will still make an appearance.

You can follow McDonald’s on Instagram to see when the one-of-a-kind Quarter Pounder merchandise will become available throughout the week. Quantities are extremely limited so get ready to act fast, or you just may find yourself contemplating whether to purchase the products on eBay a week from now — for extremely inflated prices, no doubt.

The fast-food chain will also be honoring one city with a larger-than-life monument of the Quarter Pounder. McDonald’s will reveal which lucky city gets the chance to pose with the enormous statue on Feb. 26. The sesame seeds will reportedly be more than 20 times their usual size.

In the meantime, you can still grab a regular Quarter Pounder in McDonald’s stores along with the chain’s annually released Shamrock Shake. This year, they’re also releasing an Oreo Shamrock McFlurry to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the legendary treat. It’s made with creamy vanilla soft serve and Shamrock Shake flavor, as well as Oreo cookie pieces blended throughout.

Both are now available for a limited time in stores nationwide.