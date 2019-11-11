McDonald's Is Releasing a Snickerdoodle McFlurry for the Holiday Season

Image zoom Mcdonalds/Uber Eats

Alert: McDonald’s just announced the arrival of their first new seasonal McFlurry in seven years — the Snickerdoodle McFlurry!

The new dessert item will combine McDonald’s iconic creamy vanilla soft serve with crumbles of sweet cinnamon cookies, making for a spiced-up twist on a classic treat.

The special McFlurry will officially be available in restaurants starting in late November for a limited time only. Fortunately, those who order McDelivery using the Uber Eats app can get exclusive first access to it from the comfort of their own homes starting Monday, November 11 through November 17.

RELATED: Meet the Stroopwafel McFlurry! McDonald’s Is Bringing Popular International Menu Items to the U.S.

This comes just after the news that McDonald’s has brought back their most legendary Happy Meal toys from the last four decades.

Image zoom McDonald’s

If you’re wondering whether that includes toys like 1993’s Hot Wheels Thunderbirds, 1999’s Furby’s, and of course, 1997’s Teenie Beanie Babies collab with Ty, the answer is yes. In total, 17 of the most popular McDonald’s Happy Meal toys hit stores in more than 90 countries last week, and today is the last day that you can find a throwback toy in your Happy Meal.

Image zoom McDonald's

The fast-food chain also recently debuted their limited time Worldwide Favorites International Menu, which included the popular Stroopwafel McFlurry from the Netherlands. The McFlurry was made with chopped pieces of Dutch Daelmans Stroopwafel mixed with vanilla soft serve and caramel swirl. Typically, a stroopwafel is a pastry made from two very thin, crisp waffles filled with caramel syrup.

WATCH: McDonald’s Sales Are Up For The First Time Since 2013

Basically, McDonald’s churning out a lot of new, exciting projects. If there’s nothing for you there now, chances are there will be soon!