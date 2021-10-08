McDonald's Is Giving Out Free Breakfast Meals to Teachers and School Staff to Say 'Thank You'

McDonald's is showing their gratitude in a big way next week.

The fast food giant is honoring educators across the country from Oct. 11-15 by giving them free breakfast.

It's all part of the brand's "Thank You Meal" program, which launched in 2020 to recognize first responders and healthcare workers at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. During the two-week campaign, 12 million free Thank You Meals were distributed.

Served in a classic Happy Meal box, the Thank You Meals come filled with an entrée breakfast sandwich (Egg McMuffin; bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit; or sausage biscuit), hash browns, and a beverage (medium McCafé hot or iced coffee; or a medium soft drink).

To obtain the meal, educators — including teachers, administrators, and school staff — simply need to head to their local participating McDonald's during breakfast hours, and show a valid work ID.

"We're proud to serve the people who make our communities a better place, and this is an important time to say thank you to some of our everyday heroes," McDonald's president Joe Erlinger said in a statement. "...With educators going above and beyond, we're excited to recognize them in a way only McDonald's can."

To spread the love and gratitude even further, McDonald's is inviting fans to honor a special educator in their life using #ThankYouMeal on Twitter, TikTok or Instagram. They'll be sharing the most heartfelt stories on their social channels, and a lucky few might even be surprised with free breakfast delivery to their school by local McDonald's owner/operators.

And for those shy, a downloadable Thank You e-card can be sent directly to educators.

