McDonald's Is Giving Out Free Big Macs Every Day Until Christmas Eve, Thanks to Mariah Carey

McDonald's customers owe a big thank you to Mariah Carey.

On Monday, the Grammy-winning singer gave fans of the Golden Arches a real treat: free Big Macs, from now until Christmas Eve, for anyone who spends $1 minimum purchase (excluding tax) on the restaurant's app.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It all happened on Twitter, when McDonald's official account tweeted, "If @MariahCarey retweets this everyone gets a free Big Mac." Carey quickly followed suit, retweeting the message along with the comment, "You're welcome."

That unlocked the deal, which McDonald's says runs at participating restaurants. Customers can cash in the offer once a day.

"Now sing that three times fast," she joked.

This is all on top of McDonald's Mariah Menu, which also launched on Monday. It offers customers who spend $1 or more on the McDonald's app 12 days of Carey's favorite menu items for free — from the classic cheeseburger and Big Mac to soft-baked chocolate chip cookies and McDonald's signature baked apple pie.

"My menu drops today!" Carey tweeted earlier in the day, alongside a photo of herself. "I left you 12 days of presents in the McDonald's app."

To access each deal, customers can simply download the McDonald's app and visit the deals section to add to their order.

McDonald's first revealed the Mariah Menu back in November. "Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald's, and of course, each of us has our go-to order," Carey said in a press release at the time. "Bringing together some of our favorite food from McDonald's with my all-time favorite season is a holiday wish come true."

mariah carey Credit: Courtesy of McDonalds

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

To celebrate, the fast food giant released a new commercial, which blends McDonald's and Mariah's worlds to the sound of everyone's favorite holiday anthem, "All I Want for Christmas is You."

They've given their bags a new design, too, and even created a limited-edition line of Carey-themed merchandise which they're giving out to the first 10,000 fans who redeem the Mariah Menu deal on Dec. 15 and on Dec. 21.

The Dec. 15 swag will be a stylish black knit beanie with Carey's signature embroidered on it in gold writing. And on Dec. 21, fans will get a black T-shirt featuring a throwback photo of Carey enjoying her go-to McDonald's order: a cheeseburger with extra pickles.