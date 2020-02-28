McDonald's Is Giving Away Free Egg McMuffins All Day Long on Monday

Image zoom McDonald's

The next time your overly-cheery coworker says, “Happy Monday!” you might actually have a reason to say it back.

McDonald’s is making sure you start your week off with a bang by giving away Egg McMuffins all day long. In honor of the iconic snack’s fast approaching 50th anniversary, the fast-food chain is also declaring Monday, March 2 National Egg McMuffin Day.

Beware that you can’t just walk into one of the fast food locations and demand a free sandwich. In order to qualify for the deal, you need to first download the burger chain’s mobile app and redeem the offer between 6 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. local time on Monday. Then you’re good to use it anytime throughout the day.

RELATED: McDonald’s Is Celebrating 50 Years of the Shamrock Shake with a New Oreo Shamrock McFlurry

Image zoom SAN FRANCISCO - FEBRUARY 09: A sign stands outside of a McDonald's restaurant February 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California. Fast food chain restaurant McDonald's reported a 7.1 percent increase in same store sales for January as people look towards cheaper food alternatives in the weakening economy. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

RELATED: McDonald’s Is Selling a Quarter Pounder Candle Pack With Scents Like Pickles, Beef and Cheese

The legendary breakfast item is made with one egg on a toasted English muffin and then topped with butter, Canadian bacon, and melted American cheese. The whole thing is 300 calories and usually sells for $3.49 per sandwich, though the price varies depending on location.

McDonald’s first introduced the Egg McMuffin in 1971 and quickly changed the breakfast game forever. It became the first quick-service restaurant breakfast sandwich after one owner and operator in Santa Barbara, California, Herb Peterson, tried to make eggs Benedict but accidentally ended up creating the legendary breakfast item instead. He’s also credited with creating the Teflon rings that give the eggs their perfectly round shape.

WATCH: Here Are 8 Meal Options From Your Fave Chain Restaurants That Are 500 Calories or Less!

Since the happy accident first occurred, McDonald’s has been serving its famous breakfast — which is now available all day (for the most part) — for nearly 50 years. This February, they even introduced two new chicken sandwiches to their breakfast menu for a limited time.

The fast-food chain started serving the Chicken McGriddle and McChicken Biscuit sandwiches to customers across the country on Feb. 1, and the new menu items both pair their classic crispy McChicken with either a warm biscuit or pancakes. Next Monday, get one of those.