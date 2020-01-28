McDonald's Is Finally Adding Fried Chicken Sandwiches to the Breakfast Menu

McDonald's

Just when the fried chicken wars were coming to an end, McDonald’s decides to take 2020 by storm and introduce two new chicken sandwiches to their breakfast menu.

The fast-food chain will start serving the Chicken McGriddle and McChicken Biscuit sandwiches to customers across the country starting Monday. The new menu items both pair their classic crispy McChicken with either a warm biscuit or pancakes — and they’re available only for a limited time.

News of the savory sandwiches first spread back in October when leaked documents of McDonald’s plans were obtained by Business Insider. In response to an email inquiry at the time, a McDonald’s representative only told PEOPLE, “What came first, the chicken or the egg? Set your alarm for more reasons to visit McDonald’s for breakfast in 2020.”

The introduction of these chicken sandwiches comes at a time when breakfast is becoming an increasingly competitive market among fast-food chains. In a call made to investors in October, then-CEO of McDonald’s Steve Easterbrook actually explained why McDonald’s is looking to explore more options in the breakfast arena.

“I mean, we’ve seen competitors ramp up their activity during this year as well actually,” he said. “So having another entrant in next year will just ensure that the market share fight remains as competitive as ever.”

Restaurants like IHOP are coming in especially hot — the pancake chain is opening a brand new fast-casual chain in 2020 called Flip’d that will be completely dedicated to breakfast food.

While the new restaurant’s menu will include items similar to those found at the famous pancake chain, there will be on-the-go twists like pancake bowls and a DIY pancake bar. Additional menu items include made-to-order breakfast burritos, buttermilk crispy chicken sandwiches, grab-and-go salads, wraps, and freshly-baked goods.

The restaurants will have limited seating, new ordering technology, and a focus on to-go menu items. They will also be about half the size of the average IHOP location.

On a similar note, Business Insider reports Wendy’s is investing $20 million in a push to introduce a new breakfast menu in early 2020, which will include items like a coffee-infused Frosty and a honey butter chicken sandwich.

Taco Bell is also beefing up there $1 Cravings Menu offerings with 21 new items, includes options like grilled breakfast burritos with bacon, breakfast soft tacos with sausage, and hash browns.