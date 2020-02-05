McDonald's Is Celebrating 50 Years of the Shamrock Shake with a New Oreo Shamrock McFlurry

Image zoom McDonald's

The annual return of the McDonald’s McFlurry is one of the first indicators that spring is around the corner—and this year is no different.

Well, except that the chain has a new addition for 2020: an Oreo Shamrock McFlurry to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the legendary treat. McDonald’s will also be taking the Shamrock Shake nationwide for the first time since 2017, so we can all feel extra lucky.

The Shamrock Shake is a green milkshake made with a creamy vanilla soft serve, blended with the unmistakable minty flavor, and topped with a whipped topping. The new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will also feature the same soft serve and Shamrock Shake flavor with the addition of Oreo cookie pieces blended throughout. Both will be available for a limited time in stores around the country starting on Feb. 19.

#ShamrockShakeSZN is coming back for its 50th anniversary. Celebrate with the iconic shake or the brand new OREO® Shamrock McFlurry®, available 2/19! 🙌🎊🍀 pic.twitter.com/qWEid38DHP — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 5, 2020

“We’ve been serving the iconic, cult-favorite Shamrock Shake for 50 years and it’s become synonymous with McDonald’s ever since,” said McDonald’s Vice President of Menu Innovation Linda VanGosen. “We’re excited to serve up a new way to experience the one-of-a-kind Shamrock flavor in our new OREO Shamrock McFlurry. Our chefs worked to get the perfect balance of OREO cookies and mint for this new delicious dessert. We can’t wait for customers to get a taste this spring.”

The Shamrock Shake was first introduced nationally in 1970 by Connecticut McDonald’s Owner and Operator Hal Rosen. He initially created the mint shake in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, but sales from the drink actually ended up helping to build the very first Ronald McDonald House as a way to keep families close during difficult times, specifically after the 3-year-old daughter of a Philadelphia Eagles player was being treated for Leukemia in 1974.

Since then, the signature green shake has obtained a cult-like fan-base, and more than 60 million have been sold. McDonald’s has also released a couple of special twists on the St. Patty’s Day drink over the years. In 1980, they released the “Shamrock Sundae” for a limited time, which consisted of vanilla soft serve topped with a mint-green Shamrock syrup.

They also created the “World’s Largest Shamrock Shake” in 2010 in honor of a $10,000 donation to develop a new RMHC house in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood. The 24-foot-tall shake was then “poured” into the Chicago River.

“Every year customers eagerly await the return of the Shamrock Shake — and over the past five decades, getting a sip of this green legend has become a seasonal tradition for many,” said McDonald’s Archivist Mike Bullington. “The shake’s unique history and widespread passion for this menu item has qualified the Shamrock Shake as a beloved cultural icon. We feel lucky to have such dedicated Shamrock fanatics, and hope to continue the legacy of this legendary treat for many more years to come.”