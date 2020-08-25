McDonald's Is Adding Spicy Chicken McNuggets to the Menu for a Limited Time

This is the first time new nuggets have been added to the menu since 1983

McDonald's Chicken McNuggets are getting an exciting new makeover for the first time ever.

The fan-favorite nuggets are about to get a spicy-spin. Starting Sept. 16, Spicy Chicken McNuggets will be available at McDonald's locations nationwide for a limited time. The hot nuggets have the same white-meat chicken you know and love but are breaded in a tempura coating that has been spiced with a kick of cayenne and chili pepper, according to a press release.

That's not all — the fast-food chain is kicking up the heat a little more with their new Mighty Hot Sauce, the first new dipping sauce in three years. The sauce features a blend of spicy chilies and crushed red pepper flakes and has a slightly sweet finish mellowed out with garlic. It's their hottest sauce available, they said.

Wendy's has found major success with their version of the spicy nugget, with fans begging the chain to bring them back time and time again — so perhaps McDonald's was inspired by their competitor.

Image zoom McDonald's

“This is the first time we’ve introduced a new flavor of our classic Chicken McNuggets in the U.S. since they came to menus in 1983,” Linda VanGosen, Vice President of Menu Innovation, said in the release. “As our customers have been asking for Spicy McNuggets for some time now, we couldn’t think of a better time to bring them to our menus. We can’t wait for McNuggets fans to get a taste of these new spicy options.”

A new McFlurry is also coming to McDonald's to help you cool down after all that heat. The Chips Ahoy! McFlurry will be available starting Sept. 16 as well, only for a limited time. Vanilla soft serve, caramel sauce and crumbled Chips Ahoy! cookie pieces are blended together to make the sweet, creamy treat.

Image zoom McDonald's

The fun new additions to the national menu come just weeks after McDonald's announced that it is closing 200 U.S. locations for good. The closings come as McDonald’s reported its lowest quarterly profits in 13 years, according to the Financial Times. The chain’s net income fell by 68% to $483.8 million