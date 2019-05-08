Meet the Stroopwafel McFlurry! McDonald's Is Bringing Popular International Menu Items to the U.S.

Those who have traveled abroad have probably noticed that McDonald’s menus can vary a great deal from country to country (Italy was once home to Nutella burgers, for example.) Now, you won’t have to leave the country to try some of the fast food chain’s most popular foods from around the world.

On Wednesday, McDonald’s confirmed that it would soon be bringing four global menu items to the U.S. for a limited time. The first is the Stroopwafel McFlurry, which is a popular spin on their classic soft serve in the Netherlands.

For those who don’t know, stroopwafel is a pastry made from two very thin, crisp waffles filled with caramel syrup. The McFlurry comes with chopped pieces of Dutch Daelmans Stroopwafel mixed with vanilla soft serve and caramel swirl.

On the savory side of things, McDonald’s is introducing American customers to the Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger, which originated in Spain, and contains a quarter-pound patty that is “topped with thick cut Applewood smoked bacon, smoky McBacon Sauce, real Gouda cheese and slivered onions served on a freshly toasted sesame seed bun.”

They are also bringing Canada’s Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich, which is made with grilled or crispy chicken with tomato-herb sauce, mozzarella, onions, lettuce and tomato.

Finally, their cheesy bacon fries—which came from Australia but were added to U.S. menus for a limited time along with a host of other bacon-forward menu items last December—are returning for a “victory lap,” as their press release states.

The international menu items will hit McDonald’s locations starting June 5 and will be available for an undisclosed limited time, so if you’re interested, you better get there quick.