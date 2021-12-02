McDonald's mouthwatering Holiday Pie features a creamy smooth, vanilla custard nestled in a flaky, buttery crust glazed with sugar and topped with rainbow sprinkles

McDonald's Holiday Pie Is Back to Help Sweeten Up the Season

McDonald's is getting into the holiday spirit with sweet returning favorite.

The fast food giant has brought back its beloved Holiday Pie for another year, the sweet offering available now through early January at participating locations in select regions nationwide.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

First introduced 22 years ago in 1999, the mouthwatering pastry features a creamy smooth, vanilla custard nestled in a flaky, buttery crust glazed with sugar and topped with rainbow sprinkles.

It's an alternative to the baked apple pie, which is available year-round on the menu at the Golden Arches.

That pie was first introduced at McDonald's back in 1968, though were initially fired as were all pies until baked pies took their spot in 1992. Throughout the years, other flavors offered have been too, like cherry, blueberry, banana, mango, sweet potato, and strawberry and cream.

The Holiday Pie's return comes as McDonald's is getting ready to celebrate the season with a whole menu of free goodies given in honor of Mariah Carey, the latest musical superstar to team with McD's for their Famous Orders campaign.

Starting Dec. 13, McDonald's will be offering "the Mariah Menu," which features a slew of Carey's beloved items — from the classic cheeseburger and Big Mac to soft-baked chocolate chip cookies and that aforementioned baked apple pie.

"Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald's, and of course, each of us has our go-to order," Carey said in a press released. "Bringing together some of our favorite food from McDonald's with my all-time favorite season is a holiday wish come true."

McDonald's has even given their bags a new design (or "a very Mimi makeover," as they said on social media, Wednesday).

"We have worked with Mariah to create a design we know the Lambily and McDonald's fans will love," the brand added in a press release. "You'll know the bags when you see them... just like you know her famed holiday jingle from the song's first notes."

mariah carey Credit: Courtesy of McDonalds

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 12 days of different free goodies are available to customers who spend $1 or more on the McDonald's app.

To access each deals, customers can simply download the McDonald's app and visit the deals section to add to their order.