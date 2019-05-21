#MeToo
23 featured stories since

McDonald's Hit With 23 Harassment Complaints Backed by the Time's Up Movement

McDonald's
Justin Sullivan/Getty

McDonald's employees accused the restaurant chain of sexual harassment and said they were punished when they spoke up about it

By
Helen Murphy
May 21, 2019 12:37 PM

The #MeToo movement has hit McDonald’s.

On Tuesday, the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund (which was formed in response to #MeToo), the American Civil Liberties Union and the labor group Fight for $15 announced 23 sexual harassment complaints against the restaurant chain, according to the New York Times.

The Times reports that 20 of the complaints were sent to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and three were filed as civil rights lawsuits. (According to the Times, the EEOC has the authority to investigate complaints and can file a lawsuit based on a complaint if deemed necessary.)

The filings accuse McDonald’s of “harassment, abuse and retaliation,” according to a letter to McDonald’s released by Time’s Up on Tuesday.

“The Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund is proud to support the McDonald’s workers fighting for their safety, dignity and respect at work, but the truth is protecting the 1.9 million people who work at McDonald’s from sexual harassment, assault and retaliation is your responsibility,” the letter read.

One former McDonald’s worker Brittany Hoyos told the Times she was subjected to harassment from a manager who allegedly touched her and attempted to kiss her. When her parents alerted her supervisors, she says she was demoted and later fired for “minor infractions,” reports the Times. Her mother, who also worked at the Arizona location, also experienced retaliation in the work place.

RELATED: 3 Major Tuna Companies Are Being Sued for Allegedly False ‘Dolphin-Safe’ Labels

This isn’t the first time the burger chain has been hit with similar allegations. Last fall, McDonald’s employees in 10 cities organized a strike to highlight the company’s handling of sexual harassment claims.

A protest in front of the McDonald’s headquarters in Chicago is planned for Tuesday.

On Twitter, Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi wrote: “I’m in awe of the brave cooks and cashiers standing up to @McDonalds and speaking out to address sexual harassment. I’ll be standing with them today in front of McDonald’s HQ in Chicago to demand their voices be heard.”

 

McDonald’s did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but CEO Steve Easterbrook said on Monday that the company had updated and improved its polices on harassment, had printed the new policies on restaurant posters and put franchise owners through new training. Easterbrook also said a complaint hotline and training for front-line employees would be coming in the next few months.

RELATED: Boy Finds Metal Blade in McDonald’s Happy Meal and Mistakes It for Toy

A McDonald’s spokeswoman also told the Times on Monday: “By strengthening our overall policy, creating interactive training, a third-party-managed anonymous hotline and importantly, listening to employees across the system, McDonald’s is sending a clear message that we are committed to creating and sustaining a culture of trust where employees feel safe, valued and respected.”

Skip
#MeToo
23 featured stories since
The Challenge's Ammo Pens #MeToo Essay About Sexual Abuse by Ex-Boyfriend: 'I Barely Felt Like a Person At All'
10/18/2017
Megyn Kelly Recalls Receiving Obscene, Hateful Voicemails After Trump Debate
12/5/2017
Donald Trump Attacks Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Sexual Assault Accusers on Twitter
12/11/2017
#MeToo Creator Tarana Burke Will Kick Off the Countdown to New Year in Times Square
12/19/2017
How to Watch the Ball Drop on New Year's Eve for Free
12/30/2017
Meryl Streep, Laura Dern and More Bringing Female Activists as Golden Globes Dates
1/7/2018
Kelly Clarkson Totally Fangirls Over Meryl Streep on Golden Globes Red Carpet: 'Can I Meet You?'
1/7/2018
Reese Witherspoon Says Hollywood 'Couldn't Be Business as Normal' After Harassment Revelations
1/8/2018
Michelle Williams Brings #MeToo Founder Tarana Burke to the Golden Globes
1/8/2018
Actress Brigitte Bardot Slams #MeToo Movement as 'Hypocritical, Ridiculous and Uninteresting'
1/18/2018
Natalie Portman Calls Out 'Environment of Sexual Terrorism' in Women's March Speech
1/21/2018
Watch Ruth Bader Ginsburg Share Her Own #MeToo Story of Sexual Harassment
1/21/2018
Skins Star Kaya Scodelario Opens Up About the Alleged Sexual Assault She Suffered at Age 12
1/23/2018
Wendy Williams Explains Her Perspective on the #MeToo Movement
1/26/2018
Samantha Bee and Debra Messing Join National Walkout to Show Solidarity with Christine Blasey Ford  
9/24/2018
Monica Lewinsky Launches Anti-Bullying Campaign — and Reveals Worst Name She's Ever Been Called
10/5/2018
6 Women Share How #MeToo Changed Their Lives a Year Later: 'I've Gone From Victim to Survivor'
10/8/2018
John Legend Speaks Out Against R. Kelly in New Documentary About Alleged Abuse
1/3/2019
John Legend on R. Kelly Documentary: I 'Don't Give a F— About Protecting a Serial Child Rapist'
1/4/2019
Cher Raves Over VH1 Honoree Nancy Pelosi After Years of 'Old White Men' Politicians — Including Trump
3/7/2019
Meet The Unsung Heroes of the #MeToo Movement: 'It's Powerful to Be Honored'
5/20/2019
McDonald's Hit With 23 Harassment Complaints Backed by the Time's Up Movement
5/21/2019
Michelle Williams Says Her Fight for Pay Equality Is Closer to Her 'Than Any Work I've Done'
5/22/2019

You May Like

Advertisement
Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.