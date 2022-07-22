The Golden Arches is pairing up with rapper Kid Cudi to drop new merchandise and free food as part of their Camp McDonald's celebration

McDonald's Has Free Food and Deals Every Day Next Week, Plus a Clothing Line from Kid Cudi

Camp McDonald's, the fast food chain's July programming, is coming to an end after four weeks. The finale? A merchandise drop and performance by rapper Kid Cudi.

In the lead up to Kid Cudi's performance on Sunday, July 31, McDonald's is offering daily deals on menu items like the Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets, and McFlurrys every day of the week.

To kick things off, McDonald's is offering a free iced coffee if you order a $1 minimum through the McDonald's app on Monday, July 25. On Tuesday, the chain promises 20-piece Chicken McNuggets for $5. And to help cool off during this heat wave, Wednesday's deal is a BOGO any size McFlurry if you order in through the app.

Kid Cudi's gear drops on Thursday. Access to the merchandise is available to the public after making a $1 minimum purchase on the McDonald's app.

The line includes a Space Grimace Tee, Landing Footage Hoodie, Squad Tee, Launch Day Hat, Cadet Crewneck, Lift-off Hoodie, and more.

Kid Cudi x McDonald’s Credit: Courtesy McDonald’s

The front of the black Landing Footage hoodie sports the McDonald's logo over a photo of the moon. The back shows an astronaut holding a McDonald's flag on the moon with the words "Cudi's favorite camper in the universe. Camp McDonald's, July 2022, Planet Earth."

Customers can get a free McChicken on Friday, July 29 as long as a minimum purchase of $1 is made. Saturday, the chain is offering its signature Big Mac for $2 if purchased through the app.