McDonald’s Has a New Cinnamon Cookie Latte Coming (and Holiday Cups!)

‘Tis the season at McDonald’s — or at least it almost is.

The fast food chain is getting a head start on the holidays with a preview of their new festive cups and menu options.

The disposable mugs are a snowy spin on the McCafé cups with a gold exterior and wintery theme.

Inside the cups, customers can try the new Cinnamon Cookie Latte — the company’s first new seasonal beverage in five years. The drink made with espresso, milk, and cinnamon will be available hot or iced for $2 starting on Nov. 6.

McDonald’s food menu is also getting a sprinkle of cinnamon on top. They announced they will be bringing back their popular donut sticks, which are fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar. Though the sticks are a returning favorite, this year McDonald’s is pairing the sweet treats with a new chocolate dipping sauce. Both will be available during breakfast hours, also starting on Nov. 6 and throughout the holiday season.

Food companies are notorious for rushing the holidays once there’s the slightest chill in the air — or even if there isn’t. Starbucks’ delivered their Pumpkin Spice Latte on Aug. 27 this year, the earliest the seasonal drink has ever been released in its 16 year history.

They did however wait a beat before debuting their highly-anticipated red cups on Nov. 1. They overdelivered with four new designs at the time, though. One had a fiery red pattern, and the others featured green stars, red stripes, and red and green holly leaves.