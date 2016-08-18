McDonald's Pulls Fitness Trackers from Happy Meals Due To Rashes

That was fast.

McDonald’s recently announced that it would replace traditional Happy Meal toys with the new ‘Step-It Activity Band’ fitness tracker. Unfortunately, the chain pulled the workout devices from boxes on Wednesday due to skin irritations, reports USA Today.

“We have taken this swift and voluntary step after receiving limited reports of potential skin irritations that may be associated with wearing the band,” Terri Hickey, a spokeswoman for McDonald’s, said in a statement.

The purpose of the campaign was to encourage children to exercise, which fell in line with the chain’s latest efforts to encourage healthier living and eating habits amongst its customers. Last month, McDonald’s announced it would be ridding at least half its menu of ingredients like artificial preservatives and high fructose corn syrup.

