McDonald’s Halloween Buckets Are Back in 3 Adorable Designs

McDonald's is welcoming in spooky season with a bucket full of nostalgia.

The fast food chain's Halloween pails made their official comeback on Tuesday. While versions of the adorable buckets were first introduced in 1986, the last time they hit McDonald's restaurants in recent years was October 2016.

Available through Halloween, the iconic Happy Meals feature the faces of characters McBoo, McPunk'n and McGoblin — a white ghost, an orange pumpkin and a green witch.

Customers who grew up with the Halloween buckets are flooding stores and expressing their excitement across social media, including @MjSound599 who tweeted, "'I am an adult' I whisper to myself as I order a happy meal to get a Halloween bucket."

TikTok users have also been documenting their quest to snag their very own festive Happy Meal. Creator @mynostalgicmemories got a green McGoblin bucket and posted a video with the caption, "Run don't walk to McDonald's for the Halloween buckets!"

The global fast food company has also leaned into the popular social media platform, reintroducing the buckets by collaborating with TikTok creators on the best ways to repurpose the Happy Meal vessels.

Examples of the fun campaign included musician @sidclusive using the trio as drums and @lauradiy turning them into spooky planters.

McDonald's

This isn't the first time the fast food chain has observed holidays in a playful way. Last December, McDonald's teamed up with Mariah Carey to give fans of the Golden Arches free menu items leading up to Christmas.

The McDonald's Mariah Menu offered customers who spent $1 or more on the McDonald's app, 12 days of Carey's favorite menu items for free — from the classic cheeseburger and Big Mac to soft-baked chocolate chip cookies and McDonald's signature baked apple pie.

The chain has also teamed up for fun campaigns with more stars like Lil Yachty, Kid Cudi, and Travis Scott.