McDonald's Is Testing Out Crazy New Burger Flavors (Guac Is Involved)

McDonald’s is experimenting with some new burger flavors — and we need them to become a reality ASAP.

The fast-food chain has been testing three “chef-crafted flavors” for their burgers — buffalo bacon, pico guacamole, and maple bacon Dijon — at a San Diego County McDonald’s.

Customers can choose whether they want their toppings on a beef patty, grilled chicken breast or buttermilk fried chicken. According to a new release, the buffalo bacon is topped with blue cheese sauce, buffalo sauce and bacon; the pico de gallo is topped with fresh tomato salsa, guacamole, ranch and white cheddar; and the maple bacon Dijon comes with maple-seasoned bacon, grilled onions, honey Dijon sauce and white cheddar.

Unfortunately, the flavors are currently only available at the McDonald’s in California. But seeing as all-day breakfast went national after regional testing (counting down until October 6th!), we have high hopes that we’ll be able to top our burgers with guacamole all across this great nation in just a few months.

Other exciting McDonald’s burgers on the horizon?