McDonald's Is Giving Out Free McFlurries to Apologize for Their Confusing Straw-Like Spoon

McDonald's also explained the purpose behind the spoon's design, as they prepare to launch their Caramel Brownie McFlurry on May 3

If you've ever mistaken the McDonald's McFlurry spoon for a straw, well, you're not alone.

McDonald's is apologizing for the spoon's confusing design — which includes a square hollow end at the top but does not allow it to function as a straw — by giving away their new Caramel Brownie McFlurry for a limited time. They announced the promotion with a hilarious video of people reacting to the totally relatable flub on social media.

"While we can't change the iconic hollow spoon (a key piece of the mixing process), we can help ease the sting of your facepalm upon figuring out how to use it," the company wrote in a statement.

Everyone gets a free regular sized Caramel Brownie McFlurry on May 4, via the McDonald's app, no purchase necessary. Customers can also try the frozen treat from home, as it will be free for delivery from May 3-9, with a $15 purchase on Uber Eats.

McDonald's also cleared up the confusion, explaining to Food & Wine that the spoon's square hollow design allows them to attach it to the machine, mixing the McFlurry before it doubles as a utensil.

"The McFlurry spoon was invented by an employee at one of McDonald's suppliers, Flurry International, in 1995," the company said of the spoon's historic creation. "Since then, the McFlurry spoon design has been an iconic part of the dessert's experience!"