You Want Socks with That? McDonald's Is Giving Away Free Loungewear for 1 Day Only

Image zoom McDonald's merchandise Courtesy of McDonalds

Get ready, McDonald’s fans, because a new surprise is headed your way — and you’ll be loving it!

The fast-food chain recently announced that they were teaming up with Uber Eats to celebrate its third annual Global McDelivery Night on Thursday, Sept. 19.

The purpose of the evening is to encourage customers across the world to have a relaxing night in where they can enjoy their sweatpants and McDonald’s — all without having to go out to get their menu favorites.

To make things even better, McDonald’s is giving away free merch to anyone who orders at least $10 worth of food through Uber Eats from their participating locations, beginning at 5 p.m. local time.

Since customers will be enjoying their McDonald’s from the comfort of their homes, the majority of the free gear will be comfortable apparel and accessories, which are all perfect for lounging.

Image zoom McDonald's merchandise Courtesy of McDonalds

Some of the limited edition clothing items include burger and fries sweatpants, yellow sesame seed bun slippers, McDonald’s fuzzy socks, t-shirts, sweatshirts, and fleece shorts.

There are even blankets, headphones, hair scrunchies, playing cards, and a giant, zip-up sleep sack all being offered by the fast-food chain to spice up your night in.

Customers will be granted one free item with their order to try to ensure that there’s enough to go around.

And it’ll certainly be necessary, as their McDelivery Night will also be occurring across 50 countries and six continents.

Those interested in ordering McDonald’s on Sept. 19 for McDelivery Night can do so here.