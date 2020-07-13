McDonald's Is Giving Away Free Fries Today for National French Fry Day

The offer is available exclusively through the McDonald's app

It may be Monday, but McDonald's has it feeling like Fry-day with this deal.

The fast-food chain is offering a free medium fry with no purchase necessary — today, July 13, in honor of National French Fry Day. The offer will be honored at participating locations nationwide exclusively through the McDonald's app.

To take advantage of this deal, simply download the McDonald's app — from there you can place a mobile order and pick up your order or you can scan the special deal code at the drive-through, kiosk, or in-store counter.

Thankfully, this offer is still applicable even if the dining rooms aren't open. McDonald's recently announced delays in reopening sit-in dining due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

About 2,000 of the fast-food chain's 14,000 U.S. locations had reopened sit-down dining services by mid-June, but recent climbing case numbers of the coronavirus have made executives at McDonald's rethink their reopening strategy.

The Wall Street Journal originally reported that the chain made an announcement last week in an internal letter sent to owners and franchisees that indoor dining would not reopen for at least three weeks.

"Our resiliency will be tested again," Joe Erlinger, McDonald's U.S. President and Mark Salebra, the head of the National Franchisee Leadership Alliance said in the announcement. "COVID-19 cases are on the rise—with a 65 [percent] increase in infections over the last two weeks. In the last seven days, 32 states saw increasing cases and this number appears to be growing."