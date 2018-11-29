McDonald's Funfetti-Inspired Holiday Pies Are Back for a Limited Time

McDonald’s is giving you one more reason to stop by their drive-thru for a quick treat during all of your holiday shopping.

The fast food chain recently announced they are bringing back their Holiday Pie. The pastry features a “creamy smooth, vanilla custard nestled in a flaky, buttery crust glazed with sugar and topped with rainbow sprinkles,” according to their website.

“While we haven’t released an official date for the Holiday Pies, their availability will be decided by the location’s owner/operator,” a tweet from their official Twitter page reads. “We recommend letting your local restaurant know that you’d love to see them back on the menu!”

If you’re not able to get your hands on a Holiday Pie this year, McDonald’s will still be selling their baked apple pie and strawberries and creme pie at all locations.