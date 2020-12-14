McDonald's Is Giving Away Free Food Through Their App Every Day Until Christmas Eve

McDonald's is offering a deal too good to pass up this holiday season.

The fast food chain is adding the favorite foods of iconic holiday characters to its menu for the next 11 days — and they'll be given away for free with a $1 minimum purchase on the mobile app.

The daily app deal begins Monday, Dec. 14 and runs through Christmas Eve, with a different character's food item available for free each day. On the final day, free chocolate chip cookies will be given out in honor of Santa Claus, even without the $1 minimum purchase.

Among the food items up for grabs at no cost include: The Grisworlds' Free Double Cheeseburger (Dec. 14), The Abominable Snow Monster's Free Bic Mac (Dec. 15), The Grinch's Egg McMuffin (Dec. 16), John McClane's Free McDouble (Dec. 17), Rudolph's Free Medium World Famous Fries (Dec. 18), Gizmo's 6 Pc. Chicken McNuggets (Dec. 19), Buddy the Elf's Free Hotcakes (Dec. 20), Scrooge's Hot or Iced Coffree (Dec. 21), Frosty the Snowman's McFlurry (Dec. 22) and Frank Constanza's Bakery Item (Dec. 23).

"After a year like 2020, I think we could all use some extra cheer this season,” said McDonald’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, Morgan Flatley. “What better way to celebrate and get into the holiday spirit than with free McDonald’s menu favorites for everyone including Rudolph, the Abominable Snow Monster and yes, even Scrooge.”

The launch of holiday characters' food items comes after McDonald's collaboration with musicians like Travis Scott and J. Balvin, whose favorite items were available on the menu for a limited time.