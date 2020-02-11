McDonald's Is Installing a New Device That Will Help Prevent Its Ice Cream Machines from Breaking

There may be some good news just in time for Shamrock Shake season.

McDonald’s ice cream makers are notorious for being constantly broken down, but the fast food giant’s franchisees are saying there is a new device that will help their employees better manage and tackle any issues with the temperamental machines, according to Business Insider.

A software company called Kytch has developed a device that the franchisees can add on to their current machines that will be able to correct any minor malfunctions and provide workers with important information when a machine appears to be broken.

“Everything comes back to being connected,” Kytch cofounder Jeremy O’Sullivan told the outlet.

One of the main issues that employees run into with the machines is their intensive automated cleaning cycle that could take up to four hours to complete. The new Kytch device is able to make sure this cycle happens when it’s supposed to, and will correct any mechanical issues caused by human error, such as if the machine is overfilled or under-filled.

The device — which was first introduced in May 2019 — will also be able to anticipate if part of the machine is about to break, using data that it collects, and warn the employees about the issue or if one of the workers is causing the issue.

Since its launch, several McDonald’s locations across multiple franchisees have implemented the device, though McDonald’s corporate is not pushing its locations to do so, Insider reports.

“Providing a restaurant experience that our customers expect is among our top priorities,” a McDonald’s spokesperson said in a statement to the outlet. “McDonald’s Corporation and its franchisees are constantly working together on improving and enhancing the restaurant experience so that customers can enjoy McDonald’s food where and when they want it.”

McDonald’s did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

One anonymous McDonald’s franchisee who operates three stores in New York, two of which currently utilize the Kytch device, told Insider they think the device will have a positive impact on their employees.

“This is a stressful job, so if I can reduce unnecessary stress on the managers or the crew, then that’s a good thing,” they said.

According to Insider, some Burger King franchisees have also implemented the device at their locations.