McDonald's Is Selling Big Mac Sauce on the Side for the First Time Ever

Two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun — and now, an extra cup of Big Mac sauce.

For the first time, fans can order dipping cups of the iconic burger sauce. The Big Mac sauce — perfect for fries, hash browns, nuggets and more — is available starting on April 27 for a limited time.

While the Big Mac has been available nationally since 1968, the fan-favorite sauce has never been sold on the side. Staple sauces on the McDonald's menu include tangy barbeque, spicy buffalo, creamy ranch, honey mustard and sweet and sour sauce, but limited-edition dips like the Szechuan sauce have also appeared on the menu.

The Big Mac sauce side cannot be ordered in-store and is only available via the McDonald's app. It is no extra charge with the purchase of McNuggets but can also be ordered a la carte with any McD's menu items.

Courtesy of McDonald's

To honor the legacy of Big Macs, the dip cups are decorated with retro packaging. Blue and silver packaging mirrors the original sandwich wrap that was used back in the 1960s.

The beloved Big Mac sauce, often referred to as Mac sauce, special sauce or secret sauce, tastes similarly to thousand island. In a now private YouTube video from 2012, McDonald's then-executive chef Dan Courdreaut demonstrated how to make the sauce. He combined mayonnaise, sweet pickle relish, yellow mustard, white wine vinegar, garlic powder, onion powder and paprika.

In the past, the brand has sold 12-oz. squeeze bottles of Big Mac sauce at grocery stores, but only in limited quantities and for a limited time.

McDonald's

McDonald's brought other updates to their menu this month. The fast food spot has been in research and development to bring new changes to their Big Macs, McDoubles and even just plain old hamburgers – and PEOPLE got to preview the reimagined sandwiches.

All the buns will be getting a revamp and onions are getting added directly on to the burger while it's still hot on the grill to impart more flavor. Big Macs are even getting some extra Big Mac sauce.

"The difference between the OG double cheeseburger and the new and improved version are actually huge," says Kate Hogan, Director of Digital Specials and Features. "The shiny bun is so inviting and the burger itself has a great grilled taste like it came off of your own barbecue."

Rollout for these burgers have already started on the West Coast in cities like Los Angeles, Seattle, Phoenix, Denver and more surrounding cities, and all U.S. guests will be able to get their hands on the reimagined burger by 2024.