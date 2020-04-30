The cats out of the bag — here's why the McFlurry spoons look the way they do

McDonald's Employee Shares the Real Reason Behind the Odd Shape of McFlurry Spoons

The mystery of McDonald's McFlurry spoons has finally been solved.

For years, customers of the fast-food chain have been baffled by the chunky, hollow design of the spoon, which cannot be used to drink the McFlurry, despite appearing to look like a straw.

But a McDonald's employee has finally settled the confusion about the McFlurry spoons — and the revelation may blow your mind.

In a TikTok video posted last month by user marzpire, a female McDonald's employee shows herself making an Oreo McFlurry. "Have you ever wondered why you can't drink out of a McFlurry spoon???” they wrote,

After adding cookie pieces into the ice cream, popping the lid on and inserting the spoon inside, she heads to a machine, where she attaches the straw-like side of the spoon to a motorized mixer.

While filming the machine mixing up the delicious dessert, she wrote, "What the spoon is really for...to MIX."

Many Tik Tok users that watched the video were shocked by the revelation. One user wrote, "I used to think it was a broken straw."

Said another, "I literally got a McFlurry yesterday and was wondering about the spoon.”

"I was today years old when I learned this,” another shocked user wrote.

While the true nature of McFlurry spoons is recent news to many, a YouTube video that circulated back in 2010 showed an employee making the McFlurry the same way.

There you have it. Mystery solved.