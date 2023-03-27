McDonald's Drops a New Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry

McDonald's new McFlurry is perfect for warmer weather.

On Monday, the fast food chain confirmed that a new limited-edition McFlurry flavor is hitting local restaurants — strawberry shortcake.

"McDonald's new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry features our signature creamy vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters and crispy, buttery shortbread cookies," said a statement shared with PEOPLE.

Starting April 12, customers across the U.S. can try the new fruity creation while supplies last.

Last month, fans of the Golden Arches got a sweet surprise with the much-anticipated return of the Shamrock Shake in honor of St. Patricks' Day.

The success of the shake, which features a creamy vanilla soft serve blended with Shamrock Shake syrup and complete with a whipped topping, caused the food chain to release a second version of the shake mixed with crushed Oreo cookies (named the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry) in 2020.

In February, McDonald's shared their first duo celebrity meal — the Cardi B & Offset Meal.

The meal includes Cardi B's favorite classic McDonald's cheeseburger, paired with tangy BBQ sauce and a large Coca-Cola and Offset's go-to Quarter Pounder with cheese and a large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst. To round off the dinner, the box also includes a large order of fries and a warm apple pie to share.

In behind-the-scenes footage from the Super Bowl ad announcing the news, the two rappers shared their favorite memories of going to McDonald's as children with their families, adding how much they liked playing inside the restaurant's indoor playground.

"When I was younger, I always wanted a birthday party in McDonald's, but I felt like I couldn't really afford it," Cardi B shared. "My mom used to take me to McDonald's around 167 in Manhattan and everything. The playground thing was there and it's just like so big to us, it made me really happy."