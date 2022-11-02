McDonald's Debuts Limited-Edition 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' -Inspired Happy Meal

Each Happy Meal will include one of ten Wakanda Forever superhero toys

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE.  

Published on November 2, 2022 09:15 PM
Wakanda Happy Meal

McDonald's is giving moviegoers something to smile about this month.

The fast-food chain debuted a limited-edition Happy Meal in anticipation of Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, hitting theaters Nov. 11. Each Happy Meal will include one of ten Wakanda Forever superhero toys based on characters from the movie, from fan favorites like Shuri and Okoye to newcomers like Namor and Ironheart.

According to Jennifer Healan, VP of U.S. Marketing, Brand Content and Engagement at McDonald's, the first Black Panther movie inspired the fast-food giant to create the new meal.

She shared in a statement: "It set a whole new standard for representation on the big screen. And now, we're excited to bring that experience to our restaurants and help fans see and celebrate their inner hero with this new Happy Meal – because seeing is believing."

Wakanda Happy Meal

The new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Happy Meal will "help fans see and celebrate their inner hero," she added.

The new movie comes two years after Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020 and incorporates the franchise star's loss into the sequel.

An official synopsis from Marvel states that Wakanda Forever follows Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) as they "fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death."

Those who got an early viewing of the film are speaking highly of it ahead of its theatrical release.

Critic Tessa Smith wrote on Twitter that Wakanda Forever "feels like a war movie," commending Tenoch Huerta's performance as the villain Namor.

"It's emotional, heavy, intense & phenomenal. Namor is an incredible & powerful villain," Smith wrote. "#WakandaForever focuses on grief, loss, & vengeance. You aren't ready for the Marvel logo & mid credit. It honors Chadwick perfectly."

"Coogler delivers a soulful, wondrous sequel that packs an emotional punch & effectively explores relevant world themes," film critic Fico Cangiano wrote. "A beautiful tribute to Boseman's legacy. Letitia & Tenoch are great, & the mid-credits scene is really moving."

