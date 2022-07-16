McDonald's, Dairy Queen and More Businesses Entertain Missouri Locals with Humorous Road Sign War

A "sign war" broke out among local businesses in Marshfield, Missouri, starting when a McDonald's challenged its neighbor Dairy Queen

A city in Missouri is enjoying some gentle ribbing between businesses – some cleverly written signs.

After a Marshfield, MO McDonald's declared a "sign war" multiple businesses jumped in to tease others in the area.

Locals have been snapping photos of the signs since the first one went up at McDonald's, saying "HEY DQ! WANNA HAVE A SIGN WAR."

The fast food chain responded by putting up a sassy message on their own marquee: "WE WLD BUT WERE 2 BUSY MAKIN ICECREAM."

While many of the bantering signs focused on ice cream at first, things have expanded as other establishments wanted in on the fun.

Not every place has a flashy road sign to use, so businesses have gotten creative with poster board and plain old print-outs.

"Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue, We Want In On The Sign War Too…" one place posted in their window on a piece of white paper.

SignEffx, which specializes in printing banners and decal wraps, did not want to be outdone.

"No invite to the sign war?" a newly-printed banner outside their Marshfield location asks. "It's okay … we know who makes the best signs in town!"

The city of Marshfield has been enjoying the attention, posting on Facebook (sic) "Holy cow! The Marshfield, MO sign war has reached over a million people on Facebook! Thanks to everyone around the US who has shared our little [town's] sign war! We've all had a lot of fun watching the signs change. Who [knew] a fun little sign war would bring so many people together!"

Randy Bryant, Director of Operations at the McDonald's told local outlet Ozarks First the origin story of the sign war.

"Marshfield is such a close community, we're all like family here," Bryant said. "Mario on our team had a great idea to get this all started!

"He said 'It's hot, the world is throwing everyone challenges and negativity,' so we all found a way to laugh and have fun as a community. And what's better than an old-fashioned sign war?"

fun sign "war" going on in MO Credit: Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce

Shelby Atkison, Managing Editor of local news outlet Laclede County Record has been documenting the war too, compiling the photos on her social media. "Compiled for your viewing pleasure… it ain't over yet 😂🤣🍟🍦," Atkinson wrote.