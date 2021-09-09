McDonald's Customer in Canada Dies After 'Freak Accident' in Drive-Thru

The man, whose name has not been revealed, was crushed to death by his own car while trying to pick up his fallen bank card up from the ground, authorities said

A man in Vancouver was killed by his own car on Wednesday morning, in what police are describing as a "freak accident" at a McDonald's drive-thru.

The man, whose name has not been revealed, could not be revived by the Vancouver Fire Rescue Services and died on the scene, the Vancouver Police Department said in a release.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Surveillance footage captured of the incident showed that the man was paying for his food around 5:30 a.m. when he dropped his bank card on the floor, police said. As he opened the door and went to pick up the card, his still-moving car rolled forward, pinning him between the car door and against a structural piece of the restaurant.

He was unable to free himself from the vehicle and was crushed, authorities said.

"This is an absolutely heartbreaking scenario, Vancouver Police Constable Tania Visintin said in a release. "Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of this man."

Visintin went on to tell the Edmonton City News that this was tragic for McDonald's staffers, who witnessed the incident.

"People aren't used to seeing this type of incident happen, especially at your workplace," Visintin, adding that victim services would be made available to staff. "I would assume everyone is shaken up."

She also explained to 680 News that fatal car accidents typically involved more than one vehicle. In this case, it was just the deceased's car.

"The fact that no other vehicle was involved… this seems like a freak accident," she said.