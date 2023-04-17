Lifestyle Food McDonald's Made a Bunch of Changes to Their Burgers – and We Tried It Pillowy new buns, griddled onions, and more Mac Sauce are some of the changes coming soon to McDonald’s By Sam Burros Sam Burros Instagram Twitter Sam Burros is a writer, producer, and cook working with the Food and Lifestyle team at PEOPLE. Prior to working with PEOPLE, he was an editorial fellow for Food Network, a reporter for Heritage Radio Network, and a recipe tester for Alison Roman's third cookbook Sweet Enough. Before making the pivot to food media, Burros studied theatre at NYU Tisch School of the Arts where he met artistic collaborators in theatre, film, and television with whom he created Miss Jordan's Spring 2020 Production, available to stream on Broadstream. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 17, 2023 09:06 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: McDonald's The Big Mac is getting a big makeover. McDonald's has been in research and development to bring new changes to all of their classic burgers – Big Macs, McDoubles and even just plain old hamburgers – and PEOPLE got to preview the reimagined sandwiches. All the buns will be getting a revamp and onions are getting added directly on to the burger while it's still hot on the grill to impart more flavor. Big Macs are even getting some extra Big Mac sauce. Some of these changes may sound benign, but they make a big difference, says one PEOPLE staffer who tested the changes at McDonald's headquarters ahead of the announcement. McDonald's "The difference between the OG double cheeseburger and the new and improved version are actually huge," says Kate Hogan, Director of Digital Specials and Features. "The shiny bun is so inviting and the burger itself has a great grilled taste like it came off of your own barbecue." Cardi B and Offset Share Their Love in McDonald's Super Bowl Ad — and Announce Their New Meal Though Hogan isn't usually Big Mac person "the addition of the extra Mac Sauce and the fragrant new bun make it eat like a real, messy pub burger instead of your run-of-the-mill drive-through," she adds. The new burgers have already made a splash in International markets like Canada, Australia and Belgium, so naturally, it was time for the Golden Arches to bring them to the United States. Oscar Mayer Transforms Iconic Wienermobile Into Las Vegas Wedding Chapel: 'Bun-Believable' Rollout for these burgers have already started on the West Coast in cities like Los Angeles, Seattle, Phoenix, Denver and more surrounding cities, and all U.S. guests will be able to get their hands on the reimagined burger by 2024. To celebrate the new additions, McDonald's brought back the Hamburglar for a new commercial. The mischievous burger thief hasn't been seen since 2015, according to USA Today. McDonalds Man Eating McDonald's for 100 Days Is Down Nearly 30 Lbs. So Far — and Now His Wife Is Joining Him In addition to their meats, the fast food chain has been thinking up all kinds of ways to reimagine their menu. In March, McDonald's announced the release of a new strawberry shortcake McFlurry to drop on April 12 for a limited release to herald in the spring. "McDonald's new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry features our signature creamy vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters and crispy, buttery shortbread cookies," said a statement shared with PEOPLE.