The McRib sandwich is returning to McDonald's for what the restaurant chain teases might be the last time.

According to a description on the fast-food giant's website, the legendary sandwich — filled with boneless pork coated in barbecue sauce, and topped with slivered onions and tart dill pickles on a hoagie-style bun — is going on a "McRib Farewell Tour" this year, remaining at participating locations through Nov. 20.

"Get one while you can because this is the McRib Farewell Tour," the listing reads. "Enjoy our famous pork sandwich as if it's your last!"

Of course, those who have followed the McRib's journey over the decades know that the fan-favorite food item has a history of finding its way back to menus, even after previous "farewell" tours.

Since its debut in 1981 at a McDonald's location in Kansas City, Kansas, the McRib earned a cult following thanks to its limited-edition runs. This was despite being an initial flop, with the sandwich being overshadowed and oversold by the company's Chicken McNuggets, which came out just three years earlier.

McRib. PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty

It particularly shot into the culture zeitgeist in the summer of 1994, when it was brought back in honor of the theatrical release of the live-action Flintstones film starring John Goodman, Elizabeth Perkins, Rick Moranis and Rosie O'Donnell.

Proving to be the perfect prehistoric companion to the film, the McRib's popularity gave it a permanent spot on McDonald's menu throughout the '90s and early 2000s.

Overseas, it made appearances in Germany, New Zealand and France, and a McRib Jr. sandwich was even introduced.

McDonald's put the McRib on a "McRib Farewell Tour" in 2005 — though, much like Cher and KISS, repeated the tour every year for the next three years.

By 2012, the McRib was back in stores, but as always, only temporarily. The fast-food chain wound up keeping it off the menu for eight long years, only bringing it back in December 2020, and then last November for its 40th anniversary.

Now, it's McRib Season all over again, as fans call it. And those using the "McRib Locator" should be able to track its return to menus.