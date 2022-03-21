McDonald's Brings Back Szechuan Sauce for a Limited Time This Month

The fan-favorite sauce will be available exclusively on the McDonald’s App on March 31

Mark your calendars, Szechuan sauce is returning to McDonald's!

The fan-favorite condiment — with a savory and slightly sweet taste profile with hints of soy, garlic, ginger, and mild vinegar — will be back in restaurants for a limited time starting March 31.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Szechuan sauce will be available exclusively through the McDonald's app. Fans will be able to select it to accompany their Chicken McNuggets or purchase up to five containers a la carte.

McDonald's Szechuan Sauce Credit: McDonald's

The fast food giant teased the news in a press release, writing, "Szechuan. Sauce. Is. Coming. Back. In. Just. Ten. Days…i repeat we're dropping Szechuan Sauce nationwide exclusively on the McDonald's Apps next week!!"

McDonald's first released the sauce in 1998 and it returned briefly twice more before Sunday's announcement.

In June 1998, Disney's Mulan premiered in theaters and McDonald's announced the limited time Szechuan sauce to accompany the film. It came with a Chicken McNuggets happy meal and a set of Mulan toys.

The condiment gained fans after it was referenced on Adult Swim's Rick and Morty in April 2017. The first episode of the third season featured Rick going to McDonald's to taste the sauce in a dream sequence.

Viewers then began to petition McDonald's to bring back the sauce on social media.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The creator of Rick and Morty, Justin Roiland, posted that he received a 4-lbs. bottle of sauce following the episode on Twitter.

McDonald's confirmed on social media that the Szechuan Sauce would be returning for one day on Oct. 1, 2017.

However, after long lines and shortages, McDonald's issued an apology for the limited availability.