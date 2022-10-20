Alongside McFlurries, sundaes and apple pies, McDonald's will soon be dishing out another dessert: Krispy Kreme donuts.

On Oct. 26, nine restaurants in Kentucky will serve the glazed goodies as part of a company test. And McDonald's is set to sell three classic flavors.

Not only will the original glazed be available to customers, but the chocolate iced with sprinkles is also on the list. The third treat is the raspberry filled donut, which is glazed and filled with sweet and punchy raspberry jelly.

According to the release, the trio will be available while supplies last in the select locations and in their drive thrus. Solo flavors are available for purchase, along with six packs of one flavor or a mix of each.

While McDonald's is distributing the desserts, the fast food chain will not be making them in stores. Instead, Krispy Kreme will deliver fresh donuts to the spots each day.

In a release, the company gave fans of the Golden Arches a glimpse of why they were conducting the mashup.

"McDonald's is always looking for ways to give our fans more of what they crave, and we often conduct tests to inform future menu decisions," the statement read. "This small-scale test will help us understand how offering new bakery items like Krispy Kreme could impact operations in our restaurants."

Krispy Kreme

In August, McDonald's tested out another culinary innovation: the Chicken Big Mac. The chain swapped burgers for chicken patties at select Miami restaurants.

Each sandwich combined two crispy chicken patties, a slice of cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles and the iconic Big Mac sauce.

Earlier this year, U.K. customers got the first taste of the double-decker sandwich. Praise piled up across the pond for the limited-edition menu item, prompting the test in Florida.

For a treat at McDonald's nationwide, the chain brought back their nostalgic Halloween Happy Meals.

The three Halloween pails — a white ghost, an orange pumpkin and a green witch — made their official comeback on Tuesday. While versions of the adorable buckets were first introduced in 1986, the last time they hit McDonald's restaurants in recent years was October 2016.