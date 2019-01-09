McDonald's Debuts the Bacon Big Mac (Plus Two More New Menu Items Starring Bacon)

Bring on the bacon!

After it was revealed last month that McDonald’s will be adding cheesy bacon fries to their menu, the fast food chain is revealing even more good news.

On January 30, customers can expect to find not one, but three classic menu items getting a bacon makeover.

The Big Mac Bacon burger will feature three pieces of thick-cut, applewood-smoked bacon, along with the iconic menu item’s two beef patties, lettuce, cheese, pickles, and onions on a sesame seed bun. They’re also adding the good stuff to their Quarter Pounder, which will now include three strips of bacon.

According to a McDonald’s press release, bacon is more popular than ever.

“Since 2018, the tasty indulgence has been mentioned more than 17,000 times a day across U.S. online platforms (that’s 740 times an hour!),” it reads.

While the new items aren’t officially available until the end of the month, some restaurants have already offered customers an exclusive taste of the fries.

People in Hawaii and Northern California have able to try the new dish, Nation’s Restaurant News reported, with many posting photos of the fries on social media.