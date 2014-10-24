McDonald's Australia Debuts Giant Happy Meal Pop-Up Restaurant and Luxury Delivery Service
Now that’s thinking out of the box!
After introducing a black burger bun in Japan and wedding packages in Hong Kong, McDonalds continues it’s creative streak with a giant pop-up restaurant in the shape of a Happy Meal and luxury car delivery service in Australia.
To celebrate its new menu, McDonald’s (or Macca’s as its called in Australia) built an enormous lunch box that transforms into a pop-up restaurant. Dubbed the “World’s Largest Lunch Box,” it will travel throughout the country offering its new Steak Taster Wrap — packed with grilled rump steak, lettuce and garlic aioli – for free.
Delivery more your speed? McDonald’s Australia is also making sure your meal arrives in style. As the Daily Mail reports, luxury “McDelivery” cars like Lamborghinis and Ferraris — including a Ferrari F430 Spider — will service more than 20 restaurants throughout Brisbane.
Stamped with the famous golden arches logo, one of these pricey vehicles could show up at your door — for a minimum $25 order plus $5 delivery charge.
–Michelle Ward
