McDonald's Adds New Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry to Their Dessert Line-Up

McDonald's has a sweet and salty treat to help you cool off this summer.

Starting on May 25, the fast-food chain will sell the newest twist on their beloved frozen treat: the chocolatey pretzel McFlurry. This limited-time menu item is the first new McFlurry flavor of 2022 and will be available at participating McDonald's restaurants nationwide.

The chocolatey pretzel McFlurry combines McDonald's vanilla soft serve, chocolate-covered pretzel bits and a caramel swirl. Of course, the classic Oreo and M&M's McFlurries are still around for customers sticking with the original desserts.

In other McDonald's news, on Monday, the fast-food giant announced it will sell its business in Russia after more than 30 years of operating in the country. It temporarily closed all its Russian restaurants in March amid Russia's invasion into Ukraine.

McDonalds in Russia Credit: Pelagiya Tihonova/Anadolu Agency/Getty

"We're exceptionally proud of the 62,000 employees who work in our restaurants, along with the hundreds of Russian suppliers who support our business, and our local franchisees," McDonald's President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski said in a statement. "Their dedication and loyalty to McDonald's make today's announcement extremely difficult."