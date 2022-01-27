The "Land, Air & Sea" — one of McDonald's new menu items — adds a McChicken and a Filet-o-Fish to the restaurant's iconic Big Mac sandwich

McDonald's Adds Four Viral Menu Hacks to Its Actual Menu, Including This Epic Big Mac Creation

McDonald's fans have long created their own concoctions from the restaurant chain's menu, and now the Golden Arches is letting customers order them by name.

The brand announced this week that they'd be adding four of the viral menu hacks they've seen on social media to their menu for a limited time beginning Jan. 31.

The biggest of the bunch is the Land, Air & Sea, which takes a classic Big Mac — with its two 100% beef patties, cheese, lettuce, onion, and pickles — and adds a McChicken (or a Hot 'n Spicy McChicken, depending) and a Filet-o-Fish to the mix (good luck getting all of that in one bite).

Closely behind that is the Crunchy Double. That starts with a Double Cheeseburger, but adds the crunch with a 6 piece Chicken McNuggets order layered onto the sandwich. Tangy BBQ sauce gives it an extra bite.

Available during breakfast hours only is the Hash Brown McMuffin, which offers the new take on McDonald's iconic morning sandwich. It starts with McDonald's Sausage McMuffin with Egg and adds in a crispy hash brown for an additional bit of deliciousness.

Finally, there's the Surf +Turf — the only item that's available only via the McDonald's App or McDelivery. It combines a Double Cheeseburger and Filet-o-Fish for a new take on the familiar plate.

McDonald's has pushed its secret menu hacks before, though they haven't made it by name to the menu before.

Back in November, in celebration of 50 years of the Egg McMuffin, the brand released a slew of secret McMuffin hacks hoping to spark inspiration.

They suggested adding bacon and tomato for a twist on a classic BLT, or adding McChicken (from the McChicken Biscuit sandwich) and a side of syrup for a DIY take on chicken-and-waffles.

Spicy Buffalo sauce or salsa, both ordered on the side, can add a shot of flavor to the sandwich, McDonald's said.