This 'Extremely Sharp' 15-Piece Knife Set That 'Looks Elegant on Your Kitchen Counter' Is on Sale for $53

When it's time to cook dinner, you've probably purchased some pre-chopped ingredients from the grocery store, but if there's still work to be done, then you'll want to have a knife set nearby.

Like most people, you probably have a few go-to knives in your kitchen, but there's a chance they might have lost some of their edges, so you're in the market for a fresh set. Right now, there's a stainless steel knife set that Amazon shoppers can't stop adding to their carts — and it's up to 59 percent off.

The McCook Stainless Steel 15-Piece Knife Set includes six steak knives, one chef knife, one slicing knife, one serrated bread knife, one Santoku knife, one paring knife, one utility knife, two pairs of kitchen shears, and a knife block with a built-in sharpener.

Whether you're looking to chop vegetables, slice meat, or cut bread, this knife kit has a variety of options to choose from, all of which are rust-resistant, non-stick, dishwasher-safe, and ergonomically designed with handles to provide comfort and confidence while you're using them.

The "sleek-looking" knife set comes in five colors, so you can choose one that will seamlessly blend in with your kitchen aesthetic. The black option currently has the biggest discount thanks to a sale and an additional on-site coupon — making each knife cost under $4 apiece (not a deal you see every day.)

It's racked up more than 18,000 five-star ratings from users who say that the knives "cut smoothly" and are "easy to hold."

"Looks elegant on your kitchen counter," one five-star shopper wrote, adding that the set was "extremely sharp."

The knives have a good weight to them," another shopper said. "I've started purchasing more things to chop just because I love using them so much. They slice through cooked and raw meat like butter."

If you're in the market for a new knife set, add the McCook Stainless Steel 15-Piece Knife Set to your cart while it's on sale for as little as $50.

