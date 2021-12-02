Saturday Night Live vets Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg tell PEOPLE about the experience filming Peacock's new food competition series, Baking It

Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg Had a Host of Laughs Filming Baking It: 'We Live in Goof Town'

Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg cooked up plenty of laughter while filming Baking It.

"There were no straight faces kept," Rudolph tells PEOPLE exclusively of the experience of making the new six-part reality food competition series, all episodes of which are out Thursday on NBC Universal's streaming platform Peacock.

The Emmy winners are hosting the show, where eight talented teams of home bakers face off in a series of themed challenges for the chance at a $50,000 prize.

"Andy brings out my pure, goof, nose-snort laugh," Rudolph, 49, says. "Just a very base level eternal joy. He's my genuine friend and just like any genuine friend, when you are together, you just pick up where you left off and it's usually in goof town."

"We live in goof town," explains Samberg, 43. "Maya makes me laugh from the tip of my schnoz to the bottom of my pelvic floor."

"And that's a very deep well," Rudolph teases.

If it sounds like Rudolph and Samberg are in sync, it's because they've long worked together, stemming back from their days on Saturday Night Live.

The two are friends, and were wooed to Baking It by fellow pal Amy Poehler, who executive produces Baking It and co-hosts Making It, the Emmy-nominated NBC crafting competition from which Baking It is spun.

"It was full Amy getting us on board," explains Rudolph, who was first to join. "The joy that permeated Making It was really the selling point and how much she loved making that show. Then she said, 'Find a friend and let's party.' "

Calling in Samberg was an easy choice, as was his decision to join the project. "I just followed the rule I followed in every SNL after party which is you don't say no to Amy and Maya," Samberg jokes. "They got me into all kinds of stuff."

"When you've got that kind of younger brother energy, you can make them do anything." Rudolph says.

Both Rudolph and Samberg are parents, so they had some experience baking at home with their kids.

"My kids do like to bake," confesses Rudolph, who is mom to daughters Pearl, 16, Lucille, 12, Ida, 8, and son Jack, 10. "I wish were more of a baker but there's a lot of inventive baking in my home, especially with my younger kids, which tends to be my favorite."

"I've made pancakes once with my [4-year-old] daughter," Samberg says. "Does that count? We baked them in the oven. They were terrible."

Luckily, Rudolph and Samberg don't have to judge Baking It. Instead, four real-life baking grandmothers named Anne "Grandma" Leonhard, Norma "Bubbe" Zager, Sherri "Gigi" Williams, and Harriet "Nana" Robin.

"Grannies don't give two f----," Rudolph tells PEOPLE. "There's no f---- given with grannies and it's the best possible place to be at in life. They're just being honest while simultaneously being loving because that's all they know how to do."

"They kept saying that. They kept saying, 'We don't give two f-----,' " Samberg teased. "So Maya's just quoting them."

Just because they didn't judge Baking It doesn't mean Rudolph and Samberg are without opinions on holiday food staples, like pecan pie or candy corn (in both cases Rudolph isn't interested, Samberg's a fan).

One thing they did agree on? The difficulty of filming some of Baking It's more serious conversations.

"There were moments where we had to talk about the contestant's relationships and that felt very uncomfortable," Rudolph reveals. "I just liked getting to the goofy stuff."

"We had to be trained in how to be human beings who talked to people about their lives," Samberg says.