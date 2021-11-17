Peacock's new food competition series Baking It includes a panel of grandmas who serve as judges

Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg Crack Jokes as Contestants Crack Eggs in First Baking It Trailer

The Saturday Night Live vets are hosting the new six-part series, all episodes of which premiere on NBC Universal's streaming platform Peacock on Dec. 2.

"I'm not going to go so far to say we were born for this," Samberg, 43, says in the clip. Adds Rudolph: "I mean, some of us were."

"I would say that having kids is the best thing that happened to me, until this show," Samberg continues. "Now this is like, my real baby."

Baking It comes from the creators of the Emmy-nominated NBC crafting competition Making It, and executive-producer Amy Poehler (Rudolph and Samberg's former SNL costar).

The series will see eight talented teams of home bakers gathering in a winter cabin and competing in a series of themed challenges for the chance at a $50,000 prize.

Those duos include spouses Jonah Nigh and Patrick Herron, twin sisters Joelle Hernandez and Jordan Hernandez, siblings Reggie Gonzalez and Cesar Gonzalez, spouses Sharon Hutko and Mike Hutko, sisters Stephanie Moikeha and Jessica Washburn, father and son Steve O'Leary and Tom O'Leary, best friends Gerard Bogdon and Shawn Curwen, and spouses Niyati Nakra and Abhi Chhabra.

To win, they'll have to impress the toughest critics ever to sit on the panel of a reality TV food competition: four, judgy, real-life baking grandmothers named Anne "Grandma" Leonhard, Norma "Bubbe" Zager, Sherri "Gigi" Williams, and Harriet "Nana" Robin. (Who needs Michelin stars when you have decades of home baking experience under your belts?)

"Our judges are here to do what grandmothers do best: judge you because they love you and think you could do better," Rudolph explains.

They're no joke, either. "My grandchildren tell me all the time, 'Oh grandma, you shouldn't say that,' " Grandma Anne recalls. "And I just say, 'Tough s---.' "

Rudolph and Samberg also executive produce the series, alongside Poehler, Nicolle Yaron, Pip Wells, Kate Arend, and Dave Becky.