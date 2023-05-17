Maya Kaimal's Chicken Tikka Skewers Are a Simple Way to 'Introduce Indian Flavors' to Summer Barbecues

"I wanted to update the classic dish found on most Indian restaurant menus," says the author of the new Indian Flavor Every Day cookbook

By People Staff
Published on May 17, 2023 05:16 PM
4/17 Recipes Rollout
Photo: Victor Protasio

Maya Kaimal is helping home chefs switch things up this summer.

"These juicy chicken bites have gentle, warm spice notes but are not spicy-hot," says the author of the new Indian Flavor Every Day cookbook, who uses accessible ingredients in her updated version of Chicken Tikka Skewers, "a classic dish found on most Indian restaurant menus."

She marinates the chicken with greek yogurt, plus ginger, cumin, coriander and "a bright lime zest kicker." It can be prepared either in the oven or on the grill but is "easy" either way.

"This dish helps cooks introduce Indian flavors to their grilling game in a simple but flavorful way," says the founder of Maya Kaimal Foods (a line of grocery products).

"My favorite way to serve them is in lettuce wraps or flatbreads with pickled onion, yogurt and fresh herbs like mint and cilantro," she adds.

Maya Kaimal's Chicken Tikka Skewers

¼ cup canola oil or other neutral oil

¼ cup plain whole-milk Greek-style yogurt

4 tsp. ground coriander

1 Tbsp. finely grated lime zest (from 1 large lime)

2 tsp. ground cumin

1¼ tsp. kosher salt

1 medium garlic clove, minced

1 tsp. finely grated fresh ginger

½ tsp. garam masala

¼ tsp. ground turmeric

¼ tsp. cayenne

1½ lbs. chicken tenders, patted dry (about 14 tenders)

Fresh cilantro, for serving

Lime wedges, for serving

1. If using bamboo skewers, place 6 in a 13x9-inch baking pan, cover with water, and soak for at least 30 minutes.

2. Stir together oil, yogurt, coriander, lime zest, cumin, salt, garlic, ginger, garam masala, turmeric and cayenne in a large bowl. Add chicken, and toss together until coated; let marinate for 1 hour at room temperature or up to overnight, covered, in refrigerator. (Remove from refrigerator at least 30 minutes before cooking.)

3. Preheat broiler. Set oven rack 5 inches from heat source. Thread chicken pieces onto soaked skewers in a wavy pattern, piercing each piece multiple times to secure it on the skewer. Place skewers on a broiler pan, and broil until golden and opaque on one side, about 4 minutes. Flip skewers and broil until other side is golden and chicken is cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes. (If grilling, grill over medium-high heat on oiled grates for 3 to 4 minutes per side or until lightly charred and cooked through.) Sprinkle with cilantro, and serve with lime wedges.

Serves: 6
Active time: 15 minutes
Total time: 1 hour, 25 minutes

Related Articles
Bobby Flay Shares the Way He and Girlfriend Christina Pérez ‘Stay Connected’ Amid Busy Schedules
Bobby Flay Says Girlfriend Christina Pérez Is a 'Special Lady' and Talks Their 'Fun Summer' Plans (Exclusive) 
Khloe Kardashian Pantry
Khloé Kardashian Shares a Tour of Her Organized Pantry
Swimsuit 2023: Dominican Republic Martha Stewart Casa de Campo
Martha Stewart Says There's 'No Reason' for Her to Retire: 'Not What My Life Is About' (Exclusive)
4/17 Recipes Rollout
Chanie Apfelbaum's Meat Loaf-Stuffed Pitas Are a 'Kid-Friendly' Version of a Popular Street Food
Luciana Damon (L) and actor/director Matt Damon attend the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier on February 25, 2017 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Barroso Damon Enjoy an Italian Feast in Brooklyn
Brasserie B by Bobby Flay Dining Room; Chef Bobby Flay
Bobby Flay Gives a First Look at His New French Restaurant Brasserie B (Exclusive)
Mindy Kaling Vegetable Chopper Tout
Mindy Kaling Swears by This Kitchen Tool That Shoppers Say Cuts ‘Prep Time in Half’ — and It’s on Sale Today
Chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay attends the 13th annual Vegas Uncork'd by Bon Appetit Grand Tasting event presented by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority at Caesars Palace on May 10, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Gordon Ramsay's 'Kitchen Nightmares' Will Return to Fox After Nearly a Decade Off the Air
Giada DeLaurentiis
Giada De Laurentiis Poses with Daughter Jade in Sweet Mother's Day Photo
Martha Stewart (L) and rapper Snoop Dogg attend the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg's Friendship Timeline
Ree Drummond family
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Kids Shower Their Mom with Sweet Mother's Day Messages: 'The Best There Is'
Martha Stewart and Andrew Stewart
Who Is Martha Stewart's Ex-Husband? All About Andrew Stewart
Neil Patrick Harris Unveils a 'Sexy' Canned Espresso Martini: 'Barney Stinson Would Approve'
Neil Patrick Harris Unveils a 'Frisky' Canned Espresso Martini: 'Barney Stinson Would Approve' (Exclusive)
Joanna Gaines
Joanna Gaines Hints to Chip That This Recipe 'Would Make a Good Mother's Day Breakfast'
Lil Wayne attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Lil Wayne Encourages His Fans to 'Eat Healthy': 'I Don't Eat Fast Food'
Contestants Christopher, Tucker and Pilar in the 2-hour season finale of NEXT LEVEL CHEF airing Thursday May, 11 (8:00-10:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
'Next Level Chef' Crowns a New Winner: 'My Journey Can Be an Inspiration' (Exclusive)