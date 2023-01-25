Maya Feller's Greek Lamb Souvlaki Is Full of 'Flavorful Goodness' — Get the Recipe

"The marinade is really what makes the dish," says the author of the 'Eating From Our Roots' cookbook

By People Staff
Published on January 25, 2023 02:00 PM
Recipes rollout
Photo: Jen Causey

"This recipe is straightforward and easy to replicate," says registered dietician nutritionist Maya Feller, who includes this recipe in her new Eating From Our Roots cookbook. "So many of my patients say they don't want to spend long periods of time in the kitchen and this dish solves that."

"The marinade is really what makes the dish, so allot enough time for your lamb to bathe in the flavorful goodness," Feller adds, noting that the "herbaceous" seasoning balances the flavor of lamb.

Vegetarians can take advantage of her recipe, too. Feller advises home cooks who are looking for a veggie option to swap the meat for a combination of seitan, mushrooms and zucchini.

Maya Feller's Greek Lamb Souvlaki with Tzatziki Sauce

4 medium garlic cloves, divided

2 lbs. lamb shoulder, cut into 1½-in. cubes (about 4 cups cubed)

1 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

½ cup chopped fresh sage

½ cup chopped fresh chives

2 Tbsp. dried oregano

¼ tsp. ground cumin

½ cup plus 3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

11 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice plus 2 tsp. lemon zest, divided (from 3 lemons)

1 tsp. kosher salt, divided

1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

8 oz. plain whole-milk Greek-style yogurt

2 (5-oz.) Persian cucumbers, grated and drained

½ cup loosely packed fresh mint leaves, thinly sliced

⅓ cup fresh dill fronds, finely chopped

1. Smash 2 of the garlic cloves, and place in a large bowl. Add lamb, parsley, sage, chives, oregano, cumin, ½ cup of the olive oil, 7 tablespoons of the lemon juice, 1 teaspoon of the lemon zest and ½ teaspoon each of the salt and pepper; toss to combine. Cover with plastic wrap, and marinate in refrigerator for at least 1 hour or up to 24 hours.

2. Remove lamb from the marinade, scraping off any excess, and evenly divide among 12 (6-inch) skewers. Discard marinade.

3. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over medium high until smoking hot. Working in two batches, add lamb skewers and sear until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes on each side. Transfer to a plate; sprinkle with more salt and pepper to taste.

4. Grate remaining 2 garlic cloves into a medium bowl. Add yogurt, drained cucumbers, mint, dill and remaining 1 teaspoon lemon zest, 4 tablespoons lemon juice, 2 tablespoons olive oil and ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper; stir to combine. Serve kebabs with tzatziki sauce on the side.

Serves: 4
Active time: 30 minutes
Total time: 1 hour

Related Articles
Air fryer Gallery
Air Fryer Pesto Salmon with Lentil and Arugula Salad
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist:Christina Daley
Eddie Jackson's Game Day Steak Fries with Jerk Ketchup 'Pack a Serious Flavor Punch'
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist:Christina Daley
Peyton Manning Shares His 'Ultimate' Chicken Parmesan Sandwich Recipe
Recipes rollout
Frankie Gaw's Roasted Salmon with Soy-Orange Glaze
Photographer: Jen Causey, Prop Stylist: Christina Daley, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall
Brendan Pang's Stir-Fried Noodles with Flank Steak
Air fryer Gallery
Air Fryer Chicken Shawarma Bowls
PEOPLE FOOD - 11/14 Thankgiving Issue - Gaby Dalkin - Brussels Sprouts & Brie Gratin Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist Christina Daley
Gaby Dalkin's Brussels Sprouts and Brie Gratin Is an 'Oh-So Creamy' Alternative to Green Bean Casserole
Chicken recipe
Andrew Zimmern's Grilled Deviled Chicken Thighs with Mint-Yogurt Sauce
PEOPLE FOOD - 11/28 Issue - Ina Garten - Chicken Ramen Noodle Soup Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist Christina Daley
Ina Garten Was Inspired to Make Chicken Ramen Noodle Soup During the Pandemic — Get Her Recipe
PEOPLE FOOD - 11/14 Thankgiving Issue - BobbyFlay - Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Date-Lime Butter Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist Christina Daley
Bobby Flay Pairs His Thanksgiving Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Date-Lime Butter — Get the Recipe
Air fryer Gallery
Cowboy Caviar with Air Fried Tortilla Chips
Air fryer Gallery
Air Fryer Pepperoni and Roasted Pepper Calzones 
Photographer: Jen Causey, Prop Stylist: Lindsey Lower, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey
Kardea Brown's Mini Curry Chicken Potpies
Photographer: Jen Causey, Prop Stylist: Christina Daley, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall
Air Fryer Stuffed Bell Peppers with Artichoke Hearts and White Beans
Skirt Steak with Pistachio Chimichurri & Cauliflower Rice
Michael Symon's Skirt Steak with Pistachio Chimichurri & Cauliflower Rice Recipe
people recipes
Doron Wong's Pizza Spring Rolls with Sausage & Sun-Dried Tomatoes