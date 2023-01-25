"This recipe is straightforward and easy to replicate," says registered dietician nutritionist Maya Feller, who includes this recipe in her new Eating From Our Roots cookbook. "So many of my patients say they don't want to spend long periods of time in the kitchen and this dish solves that."

"The marinade is really what makes the dish, so allot enough time for your lamb to bathe in the flavorful goodness," Feller adds, noting that the "herbaceous" seasoning balances the flavor of lamb.

Vegetarians can take advantage of her recipe, too. Feller advises home cooks who are looking for a veggie option to swap the meat for a combination of seitan, mushrooms and zucchini.

Maya Feller's Greek Lamb Souvlaki with Tzatziki Sauce

4 medium garlic cloves, divided

2 lbs. lamb shoulder, cut into 1½-in. cubes (about 4 cups cubed)

1 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

½ cup chopped fresh sage

½ cup chopped fresh chives

2 Tbsp. dried oregano

¼ tsp. ground cumin

½ cup plus 3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

11 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice plus 2 tsp. lemon zest, divided (from 3 lemons)

1 tsp. kosher salt, divided

1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

8 oz. plain whole-milk Greek-style yogurt

2 (5-oz.) Persian cucumbers, grated and drained

½ cup loosely packed fresh mint leaves, thinly sliced

⅓ cup fresh dill fronds, finely chopped

1. Smash 2 of the garlic cloves, and place in a large bowl. Add lamb, parsley, sage, chives, oregano, cumin, ½ cup of the olive oil, 7 tablespoons of the lemon juice, 1 teaspoon of the lemon zest and ½ teaspoon each of the salt and pepper; toss to combine. Cover with plastic wrap, and marinate in refrigerator for at least 1 hour or up to 24 hours.

2. Remove lamb from the marinade, scraping off any excess, and evenly divide among 12 (6-inch) skewers. Discard marinade.

3. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over medium high until smoking hot. Working in two batches, add lamb skewers and sear until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes on each side. Transfer to a plate; sprinkle with more salt and pepper to taste.

4. Grate remaining 2 garlic cloves into a medium bowl. Add yogurt, drained cucumbers, mint, dill and remaining 1 teaspoon lemon zest, 4 tablespoons lemon juice, 2 tablespoons olive oil and ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper; stir to combine. Serve kebabs with tzatziki sauce on the side.

Serves: 4

Active time: 30 minutes

Total time: 1 hour