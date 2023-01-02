Baker Maya-Camille Broussard includes a surprising ingredient in her "melt-on-your-tongue" biscuits. "Using cream cheese adds a subtly different flavor from a traditional biscuit recipe, but it also gives them a cloudlike texture that you'll fall in love with," she says.

The author of the new Justice of the Pies cookbook says the cream cheese helps create a flaky interior and the butter makes a crunchy exterior for the biscuits, making it "soft enough to slather with jam or honey, but sturdy enough to use while making a breakfast sandwich."

Maya-Camille Broussard's Buttermilk Biscuits With Chives & Goat Cheese

1½ cups (12 oz.) cold unsalted butter, cut into ½-in. pieces

4 oz. cold cream cheese, cut into 2-in. pieces

4¾ cups (about 20 oz.) unbleached all-purpose flour, plus more for surface

½ cup (¾ oz.) finely chopped fresh chives

2 Tbsp. baking powder

2 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. baking soda

4 oz. goat cheese

1½ cups cold buttermilk

1 large egg

1 Tbsp. water

1. Preheat oven to 400°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, and set aside. Place butter and cream cheese in a medium bowl, and freeze for 10 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, whisk together flour, chives, baking powder, salt and baking soda in a large bowl. Add cold butter, cream cheese and goat cheese. Use a pastry cutter or your fingers to cut the butter and cheeses into the flour until pieces are no larger than a pea.

3. Generously flour a clean work surface. Stir buttermilk into flour mixture to form a shaggy, sticky dough with no dry flour remaining. Turn dough out onto prepared work surface. Lightly coat hands and a rolling pin with flour; gently roll dough to form a 1-inch-thick oval, adding more flour if work surface becomes sticky. Dip a 3-inch round biscuit or cookie cutter in flour, and cut out rounds, dipping cutter in flour between cuts and cutting biscuits as close together as possible to minimize scraps.

4. Collect scraps, and gently knead together; press into a 1-inch-thick oval, and cut more biscuits (discard any remaining scraps). Transfer biscuits to prepared baking sheet. Whisk together egg and 1 tablespoon water in a small bowl. Brush tops of biscuits with egg wash.

5. Bake biscuits on center rack of preheated oven until risen and starting to turn golden brown, about 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350°, and continue baking until tops are brown and biscuits are cooked through, 12 to 15 more minutes. Remove from oven, and let cool for 5 minutes on baking sheet. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Serves: 12

Active time: 30 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, 5 minutes

Quick tip! When cutting out biscuits, don't twist the cookie cutter as you press down. It will pinch and seal the edges, hindering the rise and creating sloped and misshapen biscuits.