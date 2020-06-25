"The tangy, briny feta, fresh dill and smoky char from the grill take the sweet corn to the next level," says the author of the new Serial Griller cookbook

Matt Moore's Grilled Corn with Dill Butter & Feta

6 Tbsp. unsalted butter, softened

2 Tbsp. chopped fresh dill, plus more for garnish

1 tsp. grated lemon zest plus 1/2 Tbsp. fresh juice (from 1 lemon)

3/4 tsp. kosher salt

3/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

6 ears fresh corn

1 oz. feta cheese, crumbled (about 1/4 cup)

1. Open bottom vent of a charcoal grill completely. Light a charcoal chimney starter filled with charcoal briquettes. When briquettes are covered with gray ash, pour them onto bottom grate of grill. Adjust vents as needed to maintain an internal temperature of 450° to 500°. Coat top grate with oil; place on grill. (If using a gas grill, preheat to high, or 450° to 500°.)

2. Stir together softened butter, dill, lemon zest and juice, salt and pepper in a small bowl until well combined.

3. Place corn on hot, oiled grates. Grill uncovered, turning often, until charred on all sides, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a serving platter. Brush each eat of corn with 1 tablespoon of the dill butter, and sprinkle with feta. Garnish with additional dill; serve immediately.

Quick tip! Make the dill butter ahead, and store it in the refrigerator, covered, for up to 5 days. Before using, let the butter soften at room temperature for about 10 minutes.

Serves: 6

Active time: 20 minutes