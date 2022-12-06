Matt Lucas Announces He's Not Returning to Host 'The Great British Baking Show'

After three series on the popular Netflix-distributed show, The Great British Baking Show's Matt Lucas is leaving the tent.

On Tuesday, the Bridesmaids actor announced that he will no longer be co-hosting the competition series. In identical posts shared on Twitter and Instagram, the comedian explained his reasons for leaving the show — known in the U.K. as The Great British Bake-Off — and expressed gratitude for the experience.

"xxx Farewell Bake Off! It's been a delicious experience and I can't imagine a more fun way of spending my summers, but it's become clear to me that I can't present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects," he wrote in the statement. "So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else."

His announcement also included his appreciation for the cast and crew of the beloved series. "I would like to give my warmest thanks and gratitude to everyone at Love Productions and Channel 4 and to Noelipops, Paul, Dame Prue, the crew and, of course, the wonderful bakers for welcoming me into the tent," he wrote.

In his typical lighthearted fashion, Lucas splashed in some humor in the post and wrote, "I wish whoever takes over all the very best and I can't wait to tune into the next series without already knowing who won! xxx Matt."

Netflix

Longtime GBBS judge Paul Hollywood retweeted Lucas' message and wrote, "You will be missed @RealMattLucas, good luck with everything you've got planned … you've been awesome xx." Lucas couldn't pass up the opportunity to crack a joke and replied to Hollywood, "I hope you find someone else's nipples to twist instead of mine!"

Similarly, the other GBBS judge, Prue Leith, reposted the tweet and added, "I have absolutely loved working with you @RealMattLucas. Thank you for bringing so much laughter and fun to the tent. x Prue."

Fellow co-host and British comedian Noel Fielding commented on his "respect" for Lucas' decision and included references to inside jokes the pair made over the 3 years they worked together.

"I will miss our writing days in that ridiculous room with the high ceilings and I will miss us giggling like naughty school boys when Paul say 'Eggy' in his Scouse accent," Fielding wrote in an Instagram comment. "You were so lovely to work with and so kind to the bakers. Have fun on your next adventure and remember 'It's all about the show stopper.'"

Previous bakers from the show also shared their well wishes on Instagram. The Great British Baking Show season 12 finalist, Crystelle Pereira, commented, "You were an absolute joy to work with - and made us feel so comfortable on screen. Will really miss you and our banter."

Chigs Parmar, another season 12 finalist, wrote a similarly sweet message, "You are going to be missed. The tent will not be the same without you."