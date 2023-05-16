Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Barroso Damon Enjoy an Italian Feast in Brooklyn

Matt Damon took a break from filming The Instigators to dine on some classic Italian food.

On Friday, Damon stopped by Brooklyn's Antica Pesa with his wife Luciana Barroso Damon. The couple was joined by The Instigators director Doug Liman and other members of the movie's crew.

According to a source, the group shared appetizers like the crudo e bufala croccante, which is baked mozzarella and prosciutto wrapped in filo dough, and polpo, rape e miele, a roasted octopus dish with potato foam and charred turnips. They also sampled classic spaghetti cacio e pepe and aigatoni all'amatriciana, a red sauce pasta with guanciale, among other dishes.

Damon, who has visited the restaurant's Rome location in the past, and his wife of 18 years were described as being "friendly and humble with everyone who recognized him."

Antica Pesa expressed their appreciation for the actor's company in an Instagram post shared over the weekend.

"Thank you to the brilliant Matt Damon who joined us last night for dinner in Brooklyn and for this fun photo with our owner Lorenzo Panella," the caption read, accompanying a picture of Damon and Panella pointing happily at one another.

Damon and Luciana married in New York City in 2005 and share daughters Isabella, 16, Gia, 14, and Stella, 12. Damon is also stepfather to Luciana's daughter Alexia, 24. The pair began dating in 2003 when they met in Miami Beach, Florida, while Damon was filming the comedy Stuck on You.

The Instigators team has been spotted filming across New York and Boston. The movie stars Boston natives Damon and Casey Affleck, along with actors Hong Chau, Paul Walter Hauser and Michael Stuhlbarg. While he is not acting in the project, Ben Affleck is co-producing the movie with Damon and others.

According to an IMDb synopsis, The Instigators "follows two robbers who must go on the run with the help of one of their therapists after a theft doesn't go as planned." It is being made by Damon and Ben's new production company Artists Equity.