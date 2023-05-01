'MasterChef' 'Australia' Judge Jock Zonfrillo Dead at 46

Jock Zonfrillo, host of MasterChef Australia, has died. He was 46 years old.

According to the show's production company and network, the TV personality died in Melbourne, Australia on Monday, the day the season 15 series premiere was set to air. A cause of death has not yet been released by the Zonfrillo family, who confirmed the news to local outlets and in a statement on his Instagram.

Zonfrillo is survived by his wife of six years, Lauren Fried, and his four children: Ava and Sophia from previous marriages, and son Alfie and daughter Isla with Fried, who he met on Twitter in 2014.

"With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday," read the family's statement. "So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we're too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky."

Zonfrillo was reportedly found dead in an Australian hotel room after a welfare check, according to the Daily Mail. A Victoria Police spokesperson said his death was not being treated as suspicious, added the outlet.

In an official statement and tribute to the star, MasterChef Australia's Instagram announced on Monday that they would not be airing the show this week.

"Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia are deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of Jock Zonfrillo, a beloved member of the MasterChef Australia family," read the post. "Jock passed away in Melbourne yesterday. Jock was known to Australians as a chef, best-selling author, philanthropist and MasterChef judge but he will be best remembered as a loving father, husband, brother and son."

The post described Zonfrillo's childhood growing up in an Italian-Scottish household in Glasgow, Scotland. "His formative years were heavily influenced by two strong cultures and it was his obsession with food and desire for a new pushbike that at just 12 years old fueled Jock to knock on kitchen doors looking for a job," it read.

Sam Tabone/Getty Images

Noting that Zonfrillo's "love and passion for food saw him become one of the youngest culinary students to do an apprenticeship at The Turnberry Hotel at just 15 years of age," they said that "from that point onwards there was no holding him back." During his career he worked with "world famous chefs and in restaurants all over the world."

In 2019, the food expert began as a judge on MasterChef Australia, "in which he took great pride in challenging and coaching the contestants and of course inspiring a nation of home cooks."

The post concluded: "Jock's charisma, wicked sense of humour, generosity, passion and love for food and his family cannot be measured. He will be greatly missed."

A representative for MasterChef Australia did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Network 10

Jamie Oliver, guest celebrity chef on this season's delayed first episode, wrote of working with the "generous" late host on Twitter.

"In total shock to hear of the sudden death of chef Jock Zonfrillo. Had the best time working with him for this year's @MasterChefau," Oliver expressed alongside a season 15 set photo. "Jock was very generous with his time and spirit in the show and will be so very missed. Sending heart felt love and condolences to all of his family, friends and the MasterChef team and contestants. Love jo xxx."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gordon Ramsay also paid tribute to Zonfrillo after learning the news of his death. "I truly enjoyed the time we spent together on MasterChef in Australia," Ramsay shared early Monday on Twitter. "Sending all my love to Lauren and the family in this difficult time."

Per CNN, Zonfrillo left the UK for Australia in 1999, then became the head chef at Restaurant 41 in Sydney. He then opened up Restaurant Orana in Adelaide, a fine dining establishment that won culinary recognition in 2019 and 2020 up until the restaurant's closure.