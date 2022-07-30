Mary McCartney's Rosemary Roasted Potatoes & Parsnips
"These vegetables are all crispy and golden on the outside and fluffy on the inside," says Mary McCartney, the star of Mary McCartney Serves It Up on discovery+. "The garlic and herbs elevate it and makes the kitchen smell beautiful."
Ingredients
- 2 ½ lbs.s Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-in. pieces
- 3 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-in. pieces
- 2 medium parsnips, trimmed and cut into 1-in. pieces
- 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 teaspoon flaky sea salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 4 (5-in.) rosemary sprigs
- 1 large garlic head, cut in half crosswise
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 425° with oven racks in upper-third and lower-third positions. While oven preheats, place potatoes, sweet potatoes and parsnips in a large pot of cold salted water. Bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium low; gently simmer until potatoes are fork-tender, about 5 minutes. Drain. Let cool in colander 10 minutes. (If preparing ahead of time, chill potato mixture until you are ready to roast.)
2. Pour 1½ tablespoons oil onto each of 2 large rimmed baking sheets. Place baking sheets in preheated oven to heat for 5 minutes.
3. Carefully remove baking sheets from oven. Divide potato mixture evenly among baking sheets. Add ½ teaspoon salt, ¼ teaspoon pepper, 2 rosemary sprigs and 1 garlic head half to each baking sheet. Toss to combine, and spread in an even layer.
4. Roast in preheated oven until potato mixture is crispy in spots and browned on the outside, about 40 minutes, rotating baking sheets between top and bottom racks halfway through cook time. Remove from oven. Remove and discard rosemary sprigs and garlic halves. Transfer to a large bowl, and serve