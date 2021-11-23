Mary McCartney Makes a Meat-Free Meal with Dad Paul and Talks Their Family's Holiday Traditions

New holiday episodes of Mary McCartney Serves It Up — featuring Paul McCartney, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Stella McCartney — are now streaming on discovery+

Holidays with the McCartneys are all about fun, games, and good meat-free food.

Mary McCartney is back in her London kitchen in four new holiday episodes of her discovery+ series, Mary McCartney Serves It Up. The British photographer gave PEOPLE a first look at the episode where she invites dad Paul McCartney to cook with her, and talks their treasured holiday traditions. (The new star-studded episodes, available now, also feature Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mary's sister Stella McCartney.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"In England, we have things called Sunday roast, where on a Sunday you have a roast dinner and it's sort of very much like a Thanksgiving kind of a festive dinner," says Mary.

The cookbook author and longtime vegetarian prepares sides like stir-fried Brussels sprouts, roast parsnips, potatoes and sweet potatoes, and a plant-based protein for the main.

"Dad does the slicing. Traditionally he always sliced the roast," she says, "and then I get all the trimmings together and a really nice red onion gravy."

In the episode together, Mary makes Paul a plate of delicious food before popping one last side out of the oven. "You know there is one thing missing, a new recipe I've been developing: vegan Yorkshire pudding," she says.

Poking fun at his daughter, Paul says, "Vegan Yorkshire pudding — what ever next!?"

The moment stirs up a memory for the Beatles star. "When I was growing up, we didn't know people put gravy on Yorkshire puddings," he says. "For us, it was a golden syrup, Yorkshire puddings were dessert." Of course, Mary has a jar of golden syrup ready to go so the two can compare the savory and sweet versions.

Mary McCartney talks holiday hosting with dad Sir Paul McCartney Credit: Courtesy of Discovery+

Aside from the food, the family's holiday season always involves Christmas crackers, fairy lights and good cocktails (like Paul's play on a margarita, the "McCarita").

"We like to play that game where you put the name of somebody on a post-it note and you stick it on your forehead and you have to guess who you are," laughs Mary. "It's all about pulling crackers and putting on festive music and everyone being together and having the night. It's quite simple."

Mary inherited her love of cooking from her late mother, Linda, who died of breast cancer in 1998. Linda raised her kids vegetarian and the family has long advocated for the physical and environmental benefits of a meat-free diet.

"I'm so passionate about it," Mary tells PEOPLE. With her discovery+ series, "I just wanted to do a bit of myth-busting and show it to be easy, quick, no-fuss and enjoyable."

Mary does not take an all-or-nothing approach when it comes to encouraging others. She stresses that there is room in the vegan community for those who just want to cut back.

"I'm very mindful of the fact that I grew up in a family that was vegetarian, so it's easy for me. But if you literally today are like, 'Oh my goodness, I would love to stop eating it.' You'd be like, 'Well, what do I eat then?' So that's really where I'm coming from is I would love to give you ideas," she says. "I'd like to just hold your hand through the process and show you some simple things that don't need to be complicated that will make it enjoyable because you want to enjoy your cooking and your food and your meal."